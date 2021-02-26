Odisha Mo Chhatua Application Login at mochhatua.in | Download MoChhatua Mobile App

Odisha Mo Chhatua Application Login at mochhatua.in: Government of Odisha Has launched Mo Chhatua application to streamline supply chain management of Take home ration (THR). CM Naveen Patnaik has launched the Mo Chhatua app under the 5T initiative of the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti (MS). In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of Mo Chhatua Application & THR for pregnant women, lactating mothers. All android smartphone users can also download MoChhatua Odisha mobile app from google play store.

Odisha Mo Chhatua Application Login

Government of Odisha Mo Chhatua Application is launched to streamline the supply chain management of THR. People can now use the Odisha Mo Chhatua application through the link – http://mochhatua.in/home/index.html. On the homepage of the official Odisha Mo Chhatua application, the MIS facility is now functional as shown in the figure below: –

Mochtua Portal MIS Feature Homepage

On clicking “MIS“Tab, new page for Odisha Mo Chhatua application login is shown below which can also be opened using direct link – http://mochhatua.in/index.php: –

Odisha Mo Chhatua Application Login

Here the concerned people can enter their username, password, captcha and then click on the “Login” button to do Mo Chhatua Application Login on the official web portal.

Download MoChhatua Mobile App from Google Play Store

Here is a direct link for all android smartphone users to download MoChhatua Mobile App from Google play store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wcdms.mochhatua

The page to download MoChhatua app from Google playstore is shown below: –

Download Mochhatua Odisha App Google Playstore Android

The MoChhatua App is an initiative of the Department of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha to digitalize and manage the supply of Chhatua (Take Home Ration) to the beneficiaries in Odisha.

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme

The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme is designed to meet the overall needs of a child, the development of children’s health and nutrition (0-6 years) and the needs of pregnant women and nursing mothers. It focuses on the cognitive and psychological development of children through preschool education. The goal of the ICDS is to break the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition and reduce morbidity and mortality due to nutritional deficiencies.

Objectives of ICDS Scheme

• To improve the nutritional and health status of children under six and pregnant and nursing women;

• To lay the foundation for proper psychological, physical and social development of the child;

• To reduce the incidence of mortality, morbidity, malnutrition and school drop outs;

• To achieve effective coordination of policy and implementation among various departments to promote child development;

• Enhancing the mother’s ability to care for the child’s general health and nutritional needs through appropriate health and nutrition education.

Supplementary Nutrition Program

The Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNP) is one of the six services provided through the network of Anganwadi centers. It aims to improve the health and nutritional status of children and pregnant and nursing women. Nutritional support is provided to children in the age group of 6 months to 6 years, pregnant women and nursing women 300 days a year. Each beneficiary is provided nutritious food as part of Hot Cooked Meal (HCM) and Take Home Ration (THR) under SNP. Providing SNP is one of the primary functions of Anganwadi centers.

SNP components

Morning Breakfast: Children (3 years to 6 years)

Hot Cooked Meals: Children (3 years to 6 years)

Take home ration

Revised Ration Cost in SNP (Cost per Beneficiary)

Pregnant and lactating mothers Rupee. 9.50 Children (7 months – 3 years) Rupee. 8.00 Severe underweight children (6 months to 3 years) Rupee. 12.00 Severe underweight children (3-6 years) Rupee. 4.00 * Teenage Girls (11-14 years) Rs 9.50 SNP Revised Ration Cost

This is in addition to the usual hot cooked food (Rs. 8 per child / day) available in AWC for children between 3 and 6 years of age.

Decentralization of Supplementary Nutrition Program

The Supreme Court issued orders regarding the decentralization of procurement by encouraging the engagement of local SHGs and Mahila Mandals in the supply and distribution of THRs and ending the involvement of contractors. As per the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the Government of Odisha decentralized the Supplementary Nutrition Program in April 2011 with the objective of reforming and revitalizing the ICDS system.

As part of decentralization, all materials except rice and wheat will be procured locally by AWW and SHG. This includes greater involvement of the community in implementation at the village level. The decentralization of SNP has been praised by the Supreme Court of India and other states have been advised to adopt the model.

Take home ration (THR)

Get home ration [THR] Is given to pregnant and lactating mothers; Children from 6 months to 3 years, as they do not join the AWC on a daily basis. Seriously underweight children (3–6 years) are also given THR over and above the hot cook meal. THR helps to address the nutritional status of marginalized and vulnerable populations in the community. A standard menu for THR has been designed and is being implemented, meeting the protein and calorie criteria within the approved ration cost.

The different categories of beneficiaries under the Take Home Ration (THR) are:

Children (6 months to 3 years)

Pregnant and nursing mothers

Severely underweight children

Teenagers

Types of Take Home Ration (THR)

The types of take home rations can be verified using direct links – http://mochhatua.in/home/types_of_thr.html

Involvement of SHGs for THR production

667 SHGs are involved in the THR manufacturing process at the project level. SHG units have set up THR production units as per the guidelines issued by the department and are actively involved in the production and distribution of THR to the beneficiaries. The participation of women self-help groups (SHGs) and other local institutions for the production and supply of THRs has ensured transparency and resulted in efficient service delivery and supply chains.

