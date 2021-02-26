Odisha mo shishu portal login / registration 2021 at sishusuchana.odisha.gov.in

Odisha Mo Shishu MIS Portal on Child Protection: Government of Odisha Has launched the Mo Sishu portal as a comprehensive web-based information management and monitoring system for child protection services. Odisha Mo Sishu Portal Login / Registration 2021 is now available at sishusuchana.odisha.gov.in. In this article, we will describe the entire process of how to login and register Mo Sishu Portal on the official Shishu Suchana Odisha village portal.

About Mo Sishu MIS Portal

MO Shishu MIS Portal The Odisha State Child Protection Society (OSCPS) under the Department of General Administration (AR), Government of Odisha, is the flagship project of the Department of Women and CDs and Mission Strength, Government of Odisha. . “Mo sishu” There is a database and application software to monitor the performance of child protection services at the online, institution, district and state levels through the Internet. Its purpose is mainly to help in the analysis of data and to make faster decisions. Standardized data entry and reporting formats will help in obtaining error free data.

“Mo sishu”, An MIS portal has been launched on June 22, 2017, which provides multi-stakeholder online comprehensive IT management software under Child Protection Services, to manage data for children in need of care and safety and with legislation For children in conflict.

Odisha Mo Sishu Portal Login / Registration 2021

Below is the complete process to login / register Odisha Mo Shishu Portal: –

Phase 1: First go to the official website http://sishusuchana.odisha.gov.in/

stage 2: On the homepage, click on “log inClick the tab in the main menu or directly http://sishusuchana.odisha.gov.in/login.htm As shown here: –

Odisha Mo Shishu MIS Portal Registration

step 3: Then Odisha Mo Shishu portal login page is shown below: –

Sishusuchana Odisha Moe Sishu Portal Login

step 4: Here the candidates have to enter the user type, user ID, password, captcha and then click on “.log in“Button Odisha Mo Shishu Portal To login, go to sishusuchana.odisha.gov.in portal.

Objectives of Mo Sishu MIS Portal

It is a revolutionary automated transaction system related to monitoring the performance of child protection services at the institution, district and state levels.

One click exposes joint records to generate reports at various levels in a very short time that helps authorities process requests from transaction data.

Monitoring the performance of child protection services at the institute, district and state levels.

Agencies can track detailed records on children’s inflows, their stay at CCI, exit details and other important information.

Help in the analysis of data and make decisions faster.

Online tracking will eliminate duplication and duplicate records in the system.

This will assist in realistic planning and monitoring to reach out to beneficiaries and provide them with appropriate rights and ensure the best interest of the child.

Helps in obtaining accurate and timely information.

Produce reports at various levels.

Child Protection through Mo Sishu Initiative

child protection’ It is about protecting children from any perceived or actual threat or danger to their life, their personality and childhood. It is about reducing their vulnerability to any kind of harm and protecting them in harmful situations. It is about making sure that no child falls out of the social security and safety net and that those who do, receive the necessary care, protection and support so that they can be brought back into the safety net.

While protection is the right of every child, some children are more vulnerable than others and require special attention. The government recognizes these children as ‘children in difficult situations’, characterized by their specific social, economic and geopolitical conditions. In addition to providing a safe environment for these children, it is imperative to ensure that all other children are protected as well. This is because child protection is tied to every other right of the child.

Odisha State Child Protection Society (OSCPS)

Odisha State Child Protection Society (OSCPS) Is a technical, fundamental and functional unit of Women and Child Development Department and Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha, For the implementation of Child Protection Services (CPS).

We work to ensure the attainment of children’s rights in a family environment protected from violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect. Anger and shock at child sexual abuse are not enough. We all need to come together to end violence against children.

Highlights of the Mo Sishu Portal initiative

One-stop solution to solve your multi-system problems – One click exposes joint records to generate reports at various levels in a very short time that helps authorities process requests from transaction data. Fast and easy to decide – Single window system that initiates the process of registration of new institutions and children, generate quarterly and monthly reports through the Internet to track progress at the district and state level. Easy to manage all your data by this application – A revolutionary automated transaction system related to monitoring the performance of child protection services at the institute, district and state levels.

Better Customer Services through Mo Sishu Portal

Get your own time – See the important tasks on your dashboard, will lead to new ways of working. And helps during the last minute.

Easy user interface – It provides a “user friendly“Experience, allows you to interact with the software in a natural and intuitive way.

quick access – Check your data and get the report in quick time.

contact details

Regards Office – O / O – Commissioner-cum-Secretary, W&CD and Mission Strength Department, Odisha Secretariat, Bhubaneswar, District-Khurda, Pin-751009

State office – Odisha State Child Protection Society (OSCPS) at – Mission Shakti Bhawan, Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Pin-751030

E mail ID – [email protected]

Helpline number – 0674-2353122 / 2353049

For more information, visit the official website http://sishusuchana.odisha.gov.in/

