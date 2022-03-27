Odisha municipal election results: BJD wins all mayor posts, 76 councils | Latest News India

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered a thumping victory in the Odisha municipal elections, winning 76 out of three municipal corporations and 108 urban local body councils, the results of which were declared on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 16 seats, the Congress seven, while the Independent got nine.

Mayor candidates of the Naveen Patnaik-led party won over their nearest rivals in three municipal corporations Bhubaneswar (BMC), Cuttack (CMC) and Berhampur (BMC). BJD candidates Sulochana Das, Subhash Singh and Sanghamitra Dalai have won the top three.