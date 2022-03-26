Odisha municipal result highlights: BJD sweeps urban local elections

BJD candidates are leading in the race for mayor in all the three municipal corporations.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation: Sulochana Das of BJD is leading by 36,153 votes while her nearest rival Suniti Mund of BJP got 25,841 votes. The Congress candidate is nowhere in the race with 1,614 votes.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation: Sanghmitra Dalai of BJD is leading by 39,574 votes against Sabita Suar of BJP who has secured 29,478 votes.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation: Subhash Singh of BJD is leading by 25,724 votes. Congress’s…