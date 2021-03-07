Odisha Ration Card List 2021: Village/Block Wise PDS Ration Card List

Ration Card List Odisha Online | Village/Block Wise PDS Ration Card List | Odisha Ration Card List Online Check
In this article today, we will share with you all the important aspects of the Odisha ration card for the year 2020. In the Odisha Ration Card List article, we will share with you the importance of the ration card which is available for all of the residents of Odisha for the new year of 2021. Through the implementation of this ration card, different types of benefits will be provided to all of the residents of Odisha state. In this article, we have shared each and every step by step guide through which you can undertake the different procedures related to the ration card of Odisha state.
Odisha PDS Ration Card – New List
The ration card is one of the most important documents for Indian citizens. Through the implementation of the ration card, many different types of benefits are provided to all of the citizens such as the availability of subsidized food items. The Indian government gives subsidize food items to all of the people who have below the poverty line ration card available. Through the ration card, you are able to get different types of food items and carry on your life even if you are not able to pay for the regular price of food items.
Objective of Odisha ration card list 2021
Through the online availability of Odisha Ration card list 2021, the citizens of Odisha can view their name in the ration card through the internet. They are not required to go to any government offices which will automatically save their time and money. Through ration card, the beneficiaries can avail ration at a subsidized rate.
Bhulekh Odisha
Details About Odisha Ration Card List
|Name
|Ration Card
|
Beneficiaries
|Residents of Odisha state
|
Launched
by
|Odisha Government
|
Official
Website
|http://www.pdsodisha.gov.in/
|Objective
|Distribution Of Ration Card
Benefits of Odisha Ration Card List
- Through ration card, the beneficiaries will get ration at a subsidised rate.
- Ration card can be used as an identity document.
- Ration card can be used to apply for other certificates.
- The benefits of various government schemes can be availed with the help of a ration card.
- Through the online availability of ration card citizens are not required to visit government offices to check their name which will save their time and money
Eligibility Criteria
If you
want to be eligible to apply for the Odisha ration card then you must follow
the following eligibility criteria:-
- The applicant must be an Indian citizen
- The applicant must be a resident of Odisha state
- An applicant must not possess any other ration card
Documents Required
The
following documents are required while applying for the ration card in Odisha
state:-
- Address proof
- Passport size photograph
- Aadhaar card
- Bank passbook
- Income certificate
- Ration card surrender receipt, if transferring.
- Photo identification proof of all the family members.
Benefits of Having Ration Card
Applicants who have ration card will get the following benefits:-
- Card holders will get subsidized ration from fair price shops.
- Below Poverty Line card holders will get free Kerosene oil.
- It can be used as Identity proof.
Types of Ration Card
Odisha government provides three types of ration card:-
- APL ration card
- BPL ration card
- Antyodaya ration card
Subsidize Rice Quantity Given
To The Ration Card Holder
|BPL Families
|25 KG
|Family
|Rs 1/kg
|BPL Rice for APL families of 8KBK
|25 KG
|family
|Rs 1/kg
|AAY families
|25 KG
|Family
|Rs 1/kg
|Families of fishermen (RORC)
|25 KG
|Family
|Rs 1/kg
|PLOs families
|25 KG
|Family
|Rs 1/kg
|SC /ST
|15 KG
|Individual
|Rs 1/kg
|Differently-abled persons
|10 KG
|Individual
|Rs 1/KG
एक देश एक राशन कार्ड योजना
Application Procedure Of Odisha
Ration Card
To
apply for the ration card in Odisha state you need to follow the simple
procedure given below:-
- The homepage will be displayed on your screen.
- On the homepage, click on the e-bitaran option
- Click on the link of the ration card application form.
- Or click here
- Download the application form
- Take a print out of the application.
- Fill the form carefully.
- Attach all the essential documents
- Submit it to the nearest DFO office
- Pay the fee
- The card will be issued in 30 to 40 days
Procedure To Download Odisha Ration Card List
If you
want to check the ration card list then you must follow the following procedure
given below:-
- A new webpage will be displayed on your screen.
- Click on the Get report option
List Of Dealers under Odisha Ration
Card
To
check the list of dealers of ration card in Odisha state you need to follow the
simple procedure given below:-
- Select the following-
- District
- Click on show
- The list will display on your computer or mobile screen.
District Wise Odisha FPS Dealer List
District wise No. of Depots
|
District
Name
|
No. Of
Depots Registered
|Angul
|09
|Balasore
|08
|Bargarh
|12
|Bhadrak
|14
|Bolangir
|06
|Boudh
|04
|Cuttack
|15
|Deogarh
|04
|Dhenkanal
|09
|Gajapati
|07
|Ganjam
|29
|Jagatsinghpur
|06
|Jajpur
|05
|Jharsuguda
|04
|Kalahandi
|08
|Kandhamal
|10
|Kendrapara
|08
|Keonjhar
|09
|Khordha
|09
|Koraput
|20
|Malkangiri
|09
|Mayurbhanj
|15
|Nawarangpur
|07
|Nayagarh
|07
|Nuapada
|05
|Puri
|11
|Rayagada
|11
|Sambalpur
|07
|Subarnapur
|07
|Sundergarh
|14
|Total
|289
NFSA Implementation
With the implementation of national food security act scheme in odishapeople of the state will get increased quantity of
ration per family member at an affordable price. Under the NFSA supply of rice to the family @Rs. 1 per Kg and 5 Kg rice per
person will be given. People of the
state who will get the benefit of NFSA are:-
- PVTG category households
- Household without shelter
- Households with destitute and living on alms
- Widows and other single women with no regular support
- Having a person with a disability (40% and above)
- Transgender
- Old aged person above 60 with no regular support
- Dailywage earner
- People suffering from leprosy/HIV and other critical diseases.
Add A Member Under Odisha Ration Card
- First of all go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the online service tab
- Now you have to click on the citizen services link
- Under the NFSA section, you have to click on the addition of member
- Now a new page will appear before you containing some instructions
- You have to read these instructions carefully and click on click here to fill and submit member detail
- A new page will appear before you where you have to enter the details of a family member applicant whose name is to be added
- After that you have to click on submit
Delete A Member
- Go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- Now you are required to click on the online service tab
- After that, you have to click on the citizen services link
- Now you have to click on delete member under the NFSA section
- After that, a new page will appear before you containing some instructions
- You have to read these instructions and after that, you have to click on click here to delete a member and submit member details
- A new page will appear before you where you have to enter the ration card number and click on get details
- Now you have to click on the member name whose name is to be deleted
- After that, you have to enter the required details
- Now click on submit
Download Ration Card (NFSA)
- Visit the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on an online service tab
- Now you have to click on the citizen services link
- After that, you have to click on the download ration card
- Now you have to click on click here download ration card
- A new page will appear before you where you have to enter either your acknowledgement number or mobile number
- Now you have to click on the download ration card
- By following this procedure Ration card will be downloaded in your device
View Telephone Directory
- First of all go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the about us tab
- Now you have to click on the telephone directory
- As soon as you click on this link telephone directory will appear on your screen
View Guidelines
- Go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the publication tab
- Now you have to click on the guidelines link
- A new page will appear before you containing the list of guidelines
- You have to click on the link of your choice
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Procedure To View Tenders And Quotations
- Visit the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the tenders tab
- Now you have to click on tenders and quotations
- A new page will open before you containing the list of all the tenders and quotations
- You have to click on the link of your choice
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Procedure To Do Officer Login
- First of all go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the officer login
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your username, password and captcha code
- After that, you are required to click on the login
- By following this procedure you can do officer login
Do Online Registration Of Millers
- Go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the online Miller registration
- Now a new page will open before you where you have to click on the yes option
- After that, a new page will open before you where you have to enter all the required information like owner type, owner name, relation, gender, state, pin code, mil type etc
- Now you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can do Miller registration
Procedure To Do Online Registration Of Societies
- Visit the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on online registration of societies
- Now registration form will open before you
- You have to enter all the required information in this registration form like your name, gender, date of birth, category, mobile number etc
- Now you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can do online registration of society
Apply For New Wholesaler/FPS Licence
- First of all go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on apply licence for (wholesaler/FPS)
- Now you have to click on apply new licence
- After that, a new page will open before you where you have to read all the instructions and click on click here to fill and submit the application form
- Now application form will open before you where you have to enter applicant name, applicant profession, address, mobile number, Aadhaar number etc
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can apply for new wholesaler/FPS licence
List Of Dealers With Ration Cards
- Go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on list of dealers with ration card
- Now a new page will open before you where you have to select district and block
- After that, you have to click on the show
- By following this procedure you can view list of dealers with ration card
Number Of FPS With Range Of Ration Cards
- Visit the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- Now you have to click on the number of FPS with a range of ration card
- A new page will appear before you where you have to select the type of licence
- Now you have to click on show
- Required information will be on your computer screen
Download FPS Registration Sample Form
- First of all go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha
- The homepage will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the download FPS registration sample form
- A new page will open before you containing the form in PDF format
- You have to click on the download option in order to download this form
Procedure To Lodge Grievance
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of the grievance redressal system
- The home page will open before you
- Now under the register grievance/complaint option, you have to click on click here link
- After that, a new page will open before you
- You have to enter all the required information on this new page like your name, Aadhaar number, email id, district, gender, mobile number etc
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can lodge a grievance.
Grievance Status
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of the grievance redressal system
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to enter your mobile number and token number under the grievance/complaint status section
- After that you are required to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can check grievance/complaint status
Helpline Number
- Toll-Free No. 1967
- Consumer Advice Centre – 1800-3456760
- Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department,
- Odisha State Secretariat,
- Sachivalaya Marg,
- Unit-2, Bhubaneswar.
- Odisha, India
- E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]