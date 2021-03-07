Odisha Ration Card List 2021: Village/Block Wise PDS Ration Card List

Ration Card List Odisha Online | Village/Block Wise PDS Ration Card List | Odisha Ration Card List Online Check

In this article today, we will share with you all the important aspects of the Odisha ration card for the year 2020. In the Odisha Ration Card List article, we will share with you the importance of the ration card which is available for all of the residents of Odisha for the new year of 2021. Through the implementation of this ration card, different types of benefits will be provided to all of the residents of Odisha state. In this article, we have shared each and every step by step guide through which you can undertake the different procedures related to the ration card of Odisha state.

Odisha PDS Ration Card – New List

The ration card is one of the most important documents for Indian citizens. Through the implementation of the ration card, many different types of benefits are provided to all of the citizens such as the availability of subsidized food items. The Indian government gives subsidize food items to all of the people who have below the poverty line ration card available. Through the ration card, you are able to get different types of food items and carry on your life even if you are not able to pay for the regular price of food items.

Objective of Odisha ration card list 2021

Through the online availability of Odisha Ration card list 2021, the citizens of Odisha can view their name in the ration card through the internet. They are not required to go to any government offices which will automatically save their time and money. Through ration card, the beneficiaries can avail ration at a subsidized rate.

Bhulekh Odisha

Details About Odisha Ration Card List

Name Ration Card Beneficiaries

Residents of Odisha state Launched

by Odisha Government Official

Website http://www.pdsodisha.gov.in/ Objective Distribution Of Ration Card

Benefits of Odisha Ration Card List

Through ration card, the beneficiaries will get ration at a subsidised rate.

Ration card can be used as an identity document.

Ration card can be used to apply for other certificates.

The benefits of various government schemes can be availed with the help of a ration card.

Through the online availability of ration card citizens are not required to visit government offices to check their name which will save their time and money

Eligibility Criteria

If you

want to be eligible to apply for the Odisha ration card then you must follow

the following eligibility criteria:-

The applicant must be an Indian citizen

The applicant must be a resident of Odisha state

An applicant must not possess any other ration card

Documents Required

The

following documents are required while applying for the ration card in Odisha

state:-

Address proof

Passport size photograph

Aadhaar card

Bank passbook

Income certificate

Ration card surrender receipt, if transferring.

Photo identification proof of all the family members.

Benefits of Having Ration Card

Applicants who have ration card will get the following benefits:-

Card holders will get subsidized ration from fair price shops.

Below Poverty Line card holders will get free Kerosene oil.

It can be used as Identity proof.

Types of Ration Card

Odisha government provides three types of ration card:-

APL ration card

BPL ration card

Antyodaya ration card

Subsidize Rice Quantity Given

To The Ration Card Holder

BPL Families 25 KG Family Rs 1/kg BPL Rice for APL families of 8KBK 25 KG family Rs 1/kg AAY families 25 KG Family Rs 1/kg Families of fishermen (RORC) 25 KG Family Rs 1/kg PLOs families 25 KG Family Rs 1/kg SC /ST 15 KG Individual Rs 1/kg Differently-abled persons 10 KG Individual Rs 1/KG

एक देश एक राशन कार्ड योजना

Application Procedure Of Odisha

Ration Card

To

apply for the ration card in Odisha state you need to follow the simple

procedure given below:-

The homepage will be displayed on your screen.

On the homepage, click on the e-bitaran option

Click on the link of the ration card application form.

Or click here

Download the application form

Take a print out of the application.

Fill the form carefully.

Attach all the essential documents

Submit it to the nearest DFO office

Pay the fee

The card will be issued in 30 to 40 days

Procedure To Download Odisha Ration Card List

If you

want to check the ration card list then you must follow the following procedure

given below:-

A new webpage will be displayed on your screen.

Click on the Get report option

List Of Dealers under Odisha Ration

Card

To

check the list of dealers of ration card in Odisha state you need to follow the

simple procedure given below:-

Select the following- District

Click on show

The list will display on your computer or mobile screen.

District Wise Odisha FPS Dealer List

District wise No. of Depots

District

Name No. Of

Depots Registered Angul 09 Balasore 08 Bargarh 12 Bhadrak 14 Bolangir 06 Boudh 04 Cuttack 15 Deogarh 04 Dhenkanal 09 Gajapati 07 Ganjam 29 Jagatsinghpur 06 Jajpur 05 Jharsuguda 04 Kalahandi 08 Kandhamal 10 Kendrapara 08 Keonjhar 09 Khordha 09 Koraput 20 Malkangiri 09 Mayurbhanj 15 Nawarangpur 07 Nayagarh 07 Nuapada 05 Puri 11 Rayagada 11 Sambalpur 07 Subarnapur 07 Sundergarh 14 Total 289

NFSA Implementation

With the implementation of national food security act scheme in odishapeople of the state will get increased quantity of

ration per family member at an affordable price. Under the NFSA supply of rice to the family @Rs. 1 per Kg and 5 Kg rice per

person will be given. People of the

state who will get the benefit of NFSA are:-

PVTG category households

Household without shelter

Households with destitute and living on alms

Widows and other single women with no regular support

Having a person with a disability (40% and above)

Transgender

Old aged person above 60 with no regular support

Dailywage earner

People suffering from leprosy/HIV and other critical diseases.

Add A Member Under Odisha Ration Card

First of all go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the online service tab

Now you have to click on the citizen services link

link Under the NFSA section, you have to click on the addition of member

Now a new page will appear before you containing some instructions

You have to read these instructions carefully and click on click here to fill and submit member detail

A new page will appear before you where you have to enter the details of a family member applicant whose name is to be added

After that you have to click on submit

Delete A Member

Go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

Now you are required to click on the online service tab

After that, you have to click on the citizen services link

link Now you have to click on delete member under the NFSA section

under the NFSA section After that, a new page will appear before you containing some instructions

You have to read these instructions and after that, you have to click on click here to delete a member and submit member details

A new page will appear before you where you have to enter the ration card number and click on get details

Now you have to click on the member name whose name is to be deleted

After that, you have to enter the required details

Now click on submit

Download Ration Card (NFSA)

Visit the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on an online service tab

Now you have to click on the citizen services link

link After that, you have to click on the download ration card

Now you have to click on click here download ration card

A new page will appear before you where you have to enter either your acknowledgement number or mobile number

Now you have to click on the download ration card

By following this procedure Ration card will be downloaded in your device

View Telephone Directory

First of all go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the about us tab

Now you have to click on the telephone directory

As soon as you click on this link telephone directory will appear on your screen

View Guidelines

Go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the publication tab

Now you have to click on the guidelines link

link A new page will appear before you containing the list of guidelines

You have to click on the link of your choice

Required information will be on your computer screen

Procedure To View Tenders And Quotations

Visit the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the tenders tab

Now you have to click on tenders and quotations

A new page will open before you containing the list of all the tenders and quotations

You have to click on the link of your choice

Required information will be on your computer screen

Procedure To Do Officer Login

First of all go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the officer login

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to enter your username, password and captcha code

After that, you are required to click on the login

By following this procedure you can do officer login

Do Online Registration Of Millers

Go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the online Miller registration

Now a new page will open before you where you have to click on the yes option

After that, a new page will open before you where you have to enter all the required information like owner type, owner name, relation, gender, state, pin code, mil type etc

Now you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can do Miller registration

Procedure To Do Online Registration Of Societies

Visit the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on online registration of societies

Now registration form will open before you

You have to enter all the required information in this registration form like your name, gender, date of birth, category, mobile number etc

Now you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can do online registration of society

Apply For New Wholesaler/FPS Licence

First of all go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on apply licence for (wholesaler/FPS)

Now you have to click on apply new licence

After that, a new page will open before you where you have to read all the instructions and click on click here to fill and submit the application form

Now application form will open before you where you have to enter applicant name, applicant profession, address, mobile number, Aadhaar number etc

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can apply for new wholesaler/FPS licence

List Of Dealers With Ration Cards

Go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on list of dealers with ration card

Now a new page will open before you where you have to select district and block

After that, you have to click on the show

By following this procedure you can view list of dealers with ration card

Number Of FPS With Range Of Ration Cards

Visit the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha The homepage will open before you

Now you have to click on the number of FPS with a range of ration card

A new page will appear before you where you have to select the type of licence

Now you have to click on show

Required information will be on your computer screen

Download FPS Registration Sample Form

First of all go to the official website of food supplies and consumer welfare department, Government of Odisha. The homepage will open before you

The homepage will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the download FPS registration sample form

A new page will open before you containing the form in PDF format

You have to click on the download option in order to download this form

Procedure To Lodge Grievance

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the grievance redressal system. The home page will open before you

of the grievance redressal system The home page will open before you

Now under the register grievance/complaint option, you have to click on click here link

link After that, a new page will open before you

You have to enter all the required information on this new page like your name, Aadhaar number, email id, district, gender, mobile number etc

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can lodge a grievance.

Grievance Status

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the grievance redressal system. The home page will open before you

of the grievance redressal system The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to enter your mobile number and token number under the grievance/complaint status section

After that you are required to click on submit

By following this procedure you can check grievance/complaint status

Helpline Number