O’Dwyer first Irish woman to be named AFLW All-Australian

Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer has become the first Irish woman to be named the AFLW All-Australian, Australian Rules version of the All-Stars.

Last season, O’Dwyer became the second Irish AFLW Premiership winner – after Adelaide Crows’ Elish Considine – with the Brisbane Lions in the previous season and has maintained her high standards this year and on selection announced at the W Awards out of six midfielders. One nominated. in Melbourne.

Jim Steins (1991 and ’93) is the only Irish person to have received the same honor.

In addition to scoring six goals this season, O’Dwyer averaged 14.4 disposals, a lead of 325.2 meters and an average of 4.2 tackles per game.

His teammate Emily Bates was named ‘Best and Fairest’, effectively the Player of the Year.

The Lions’ title defense ended in last weekend’s preliminary final…