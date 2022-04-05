Of course Donald Trump supported Sarah Palin

CNN ,

Without Sarah Palin, there is no Donald Trump.

So it makes perfect sense that the former president put his support behind the former Alaska gubernatorial House candidacy on Sunday night.

“Sarah surprised many when she supported me in early 2016 and we won big,” Trump said in a statement Declaring his support for Palin for the seat held by the late Representative Don Young. “Now it is my turn.”

Palin was one of the first – and highest-profile – Republican figures to endorse Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. He lent his support to the advance of the Iowa caucus that year, which Trump lost to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

“Huh…