“Of course not, we made it” – Chris Jericho says WWE tried to change everything about the Festival of Friendship. sport

Chris Jericho says WWE tried to change everything about The Festival of Friendship. The segment was a hit with fans and established its WrestleMania path.

Back in 2016, WWE reintroduced SmackDown as the second brand for the WWE Universe. The Blue Brand was hitting it out of the park the week after, while Raw was sought after by critics and fans. The saving grace on the Red brand was the friendship between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens.

The journey from the beginning of their friendship to the end was eating the audience with their palms. Their friendship was the most entertaining segment on Raw week after week and their final breakup was a masterpiece that broke some hearts.

Ask the fans and they wouldn’t want to change anything about it. However, it seems that the WWE was uncertain about the segment. They wanted to change it even though they agreed to it and gave their approval in the months ahead. In the end, Jericho manages to convince him to trust his vision.

speaking out Digital spyThe first time the AEW champion opened the show night to change plans about the WWE attack. He Said:

“The festival of friendship, something that I had planned and originally pitched in and approved months ago, they wanted to change everything on the night of the show. It was one of those times when I was like, ‘Of course not, we made it, that’s what is going to work. You have to trust my vision at some point after living here for almost 20 years. You have to let professionals be professionals. ”

Jericho said the thing he loved about AEW was to allow his talent for creative freedom.

“I love about AEW, that’s exactly what we do.”

After Owens’ attack on Jericho, the then United States champion cost his best friend his Universal Championship against Goldberg. The two went on to face each other at WrestleMania for the United States title with Owens prevailing on the show.

