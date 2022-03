Nina Carberry was crowned champion last night.

Nina Carberry has been crowned the winner of Dancing With the Stars.

Retired jockey wins the Glitterball Trophy with his partner Pasquale La Rocca.

He saw competition from rugby sevens star Jordan Conroy, Paralympic gold medalist Ellen Keane and singer-songwriter Erica Cody in the final.

Neena says that she feels that she can do anything now.