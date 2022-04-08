Offer a wide range of products at Abasto

The directors of the local production company Etercor in Tierra del Fuego were also present at the opening of the complex.

xiaomi.jpg

Not long ago, Etercor general manager Juan Pablo Baiardi explained that the company’s strategy is to bring products to consumers via digital channels as well and assured that they can guarantee “a competitive price in relation to other brands that they commercialize in the Argentine market”.

When Xiaomi launched in China, it only sold its products on digital channels. So far, the company has followed the same strategy in the country, as till now its products could be bought through its online store in Mercado Libre. Company…