Official COVID Guidance on What a Faded Line Means You’re Less Contagious on Lateral Flow Testing

Anyone who has taken a lateral flow test and came back positive will know – not all COVID lines are created equal. Some of the lines in the T section, which indicate whether or not you have coronavirus, fade back so you can barely see them, while others are bigger and bolder than the line above it.

This can get pretty confusing – does Rekha’s boldness really have anything to do with your health? Does a Faded Line Mean You’re Less Contagious? And does the bold line mean you are more infected than others?

Well, the government has issued some guidance on what to do should you get a faint line, or a very strong one. According to the Gov.uk website, lateral flow tests may be less sensitive when a person has low levels of virus in their system.

