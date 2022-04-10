Official COVID monitoring on whether a faint line on an impending flow test means you’re less communicable

Any citizen who has taken a lateral flow test and comes back positive will know – not all COVID lines are created equal.

Some of the lines in the T section that specify whether or not you have coronavirus come back so faint you can barely see them, while others are even better and bolder than the line above it.

This can get pretty confusing – does Rekha’s boldness really have anything to do with your health? Does a Faded Line Mean You’re Less Contagious? And does the bold line mean you are more infected than others?

Well, the government has issued some guidance on what to do should you get a faint line, or a very strong one. According to the UK government website, lateral flow tests can be less subtle when a person has…