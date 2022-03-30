Official logs show a gap of hours in the Trump call on January 6. donald trump news

House investigators are making records of what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters stormed the US Capitol last year.

US media outlets reported that a United States Congressional committee investigating the uprising at the US Capitol last year has identified a seven-and-a-half hour gap in the records of former President Donald Trump’s phone calls.

The Associated Press and other US media outlets on Tuesday cited documents and people saying the difference in official White House records was from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on January 6, 2021 (16:00 to 00:00 GMT). ) Till then. Familiar with the investigation being conducted by the US House of Representatives.

Trump held talks with several Republican lawmakers and others on January 6 as his political…