Official: Promising defender extends Juventus contract

After months of speculations, Juventus announced the extension of Radu Dragusin’s contract via their official website on Friday evening.

The young defender is considered to be one of the most promising names within the club’s U-23 squad.

Although the Romanian essentially features for Lamberto Zauli’s side, he also managed to make some appearances with Andrea Pirlo’s first team.

The 19-year-old is considered to be the future of the Bianconeri defense, and the fans will be relieved with the positive news.

Several European clubs were tracking Dragusin in the hopes of signing him once his contract with the Old Lady expires by the end of the season.

Nonetheless, Fabio Paratici was able to reach an agreement with the player and his entourage, and the two parties put their signatures on a deal that would keep the center back in Turin until 2025.

Here is the full statement released by the club on Friday:

“It’s an adventure that began in the summer of 2018. Radu Dragusin, born in 2002, was only 16 when Juve included him in the team. After one season, he immediately made the leap from Under 17 to Coach Zauli’s Primavera.

Then came the definitive leap to the world of professionals – the Under 23 team – where he came into his own, before making the biggest step of all in his career: his debut in the First Team. Today, Radu Dragusin put his signature on a future that will be painted in black and white, after renewing his contract until 30 June 2025.

Power, reliability and a great personality are just three of the characteristics that have allowed Radu Dragusin to grow exponentially in recent seasons. Since his arrival at Juventus, in the 2018/2019 season, his path has been a continuous leap in category. From Under 17 to landing in the First Team, passing through the Primavera and Under 23 in just over two years. His debut in the First Team, in the Champions League against Dynamo Kiev, at the age of 18, gives an idea of ​​how much Juventus believes in him.