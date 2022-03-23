Official TVC released

After a long wait, Tata has finally decided to launch its popular and only premium hatchback Altroz ​​with automatic transmission. The Altroz ​​was the only premium hatchback in the segment to not feature an automatic transmission. Tata has launched the Altroz ​​with a DCA transmission which is Tata’s version of the dual-clutch transmission. Tata Altroz ​​DCA price starts at Rs 8.1 lakh, ex-showroom. The Tata Altroz ​​competes with cars like the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno and Honda Jazz in the segment. Tata has now released a TVC for the newly introduced DCA variant.

The video has been uploaded by Tata Motors on its official YouTube channel. The new TVC is all about the new Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission. The car gets wet clutch technology with shift-by-wire. This is the first dual clutch transmission that uses planetary gears. TVC mentions that Tata Motors has tested this new transmission in different parts of the country where the weather and terrain are different. Tata has tested the Altroz ​​DCA in Khardung La, Thar Desert, Cherrapunji and many other parts of the country.

The new transmission uses artificial intelligence to know about the gear shift. Tata Motors claims that this is the most advanced transmission. It uses an in-house developed software that will ensure flawless gear shift. Another cool feature that Tata is offering with this DCA variant is the auto park lock. In this feature, the transmission will automatically engage in park mode if it senses that the driver is not present in the car when the car is started.

Tata Motors is offering DCA or Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission only with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine version. Tata is not offering this transmission with the i-turbo and the 1.5-litre diesel engine variant. It seems that Tata did not offer automatic transmission in these two engine options to keep the price competitive. Tata is offering the DCA transmission in XMA+, XTA, XTA #Dark, XZA, XZA(O), XZA+ and XZA+ #Dark variants. Altroz ​​DCA price starts at Rs 8.1 Lakh, ex-showroom and goes up to Rs 9.89 Lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata has already started accepting bookings for the Altroz ​​DCA and deliveries will start soon. The 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine of Tata Altroz ​​generates 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5 liter turbo diesel engine of the Altroz ​​generates 90 PS and 200 Nm of peak torque. The most powerful i-turbo variant of the Altroz ​​that uses a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine produces 110 PS and 140 Nm of peak torque.

Tata Altroz ​​is a popular premium hatchback in the Indian market. Having achieved a 5 star rating in the Global NCAP crash test, it is touted as the safest premium hatchback in the segment. The higher variant of Tata Altroz ​​comes with features like floating type touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, integrated with fog lamps, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, automatic climate control , Semi-Digital Instrument Cluster, Push Button Start/Stop, Automatic Headlamps and Rain Sensing Wipers, Cruise Control and many more.