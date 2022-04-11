Officially announced the continuation of the adventures of Sora

To mark the series’ 20th anniversary, its creator Tetsuya Nomura has unveiled the first trailer for the sequel to the Kingdom Hearts saga.

20 years of yesterday Kingdom Hearts And Square Enix didn’t fail to celebrate the occasion with great fanfare with a trailer that revealed not one, but two new games of the series including the much-awaited Kingdom Hearts IV,

What to expect from this sequel?

for the time being, Very little information has come to light, There are no release dates or stage plans planned, and the trailer is, as always, pretty candid for the series. However, we do discover a Sora that looks vintage, and is beautifully rendered by next-generation graphics capabilities.

The more years pass, the more games Kingdom Hearts The graphics are close to those offered by the first game’s cutscenes, for most…