LATEST

Officially.. Cristiano Ronaldo misses the victory against Al-Tai

Posted on

The first football team faces a club Victory Its counterpart, Al-Ta’i Club, is today in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshen League for Professionals 2022-2023, after it was postponed yesterday due to electricity failures.

And it was decided that Al-Nasr would host the first football team of Al-Ta’i club yesterday evening, Thursday, at exactly 6:00 pm, but Al-Nasr club announced in an official statement through its account on the micro-blogging site “Twitter” that the match will be postponed.

Al-Nasr said, through its official account on “Twitter”: “Due to the occurrence of some electrical faults in the match stadium after it rained, Al-Nasr Club received a decision to postpone the Al-Nasr Al-Tai match, so that the match will be held tomorrow, Friday, God willing.”

the delay came; Due to the power outages at the gates and lighting due to the rain, while the postponement gave hope to the Al-Nasr fans, who hope to see the Portuguese legend Ronaldo, who joined recently.

The arrival of the international card

The international card arrived for the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, and according to what was reported, the Portuguese star was suspended for two matches in connection with the events of the Manchester United match against Everton, and therefore he will officially miss the confrontation with Al-Tai.

It is worth noting that the penalty was imposed on the Portuguese after his contract with Manchester United was terminated only one day, and that was due to the Portuguese attacking an Everton fan after the match, and the Don is expected to appear against the agreement in the league.

Read also

The death of Gianluca Vialli, the legend of Italian football

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

425
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
368
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
352
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
310
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
303
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
298
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
291
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
290
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
285
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
279
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top