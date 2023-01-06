Officially.. Cristiano Ronaldo misses the victory against Al-Tai

The first football team faces a club Victory Its counterpart, Al-Ta’i Club, is today in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshen League for Professionals 2022-2023, after it was postponed yesterday due to electricity failures.

And it was decided that Al-Nasr would host the first football team of Al-Ta’i club yesterday evening, Thursday, at exactly 6:00 pm, but Al-Nasr club announced in an official statement through its account on the micro-blogging site “Twitter” that the match will be postponed.

Al-Nasr said, through its official account on “Twitter”: “Due to the occurrence of some electrical faults in the match stadium after it rained, Al-Nasr Club received a decision to postpone the Al-Nasr Al-Tai match, so that the match will be held tomorrow, Friday, God willing.”

the delay came; Due to the power outages at the gates and lighting due to the rain, while the postponement gave hope to the Al-Nasr fans, who hope to see the Portuguese legend Ronaldo, who joined recently.

The arrival of the international card

The international card arrived for the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, and according to what was reported, the Portuguese star was suspended for two matches in connection with the events of the Manchester United match against Everton, and therefore he will officially miss the confrontation with Al-Tai.

It is worth noting that the penalty was imposed on the Portuguese after his contract with Manchester United was terminated only one day, and that was due to the Portuguese attacking an Everton fan after the match, and the Don is expected to appear against the agreement in the league.

