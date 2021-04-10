LATEST

OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Radu Dragusin signs contract extension through 2025

Avatar
By
Posted on
OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Radu Dragusin signs contract extension through 2025

Juventus announced a contract extension Friday. But it wasn’t the one that has a negotiation phase — or lack of one — that’s grabbing a whole lot of front page headlines across the biggest Italian sports newspapers.

Juventus and young defender Radu Dragusin have agreed to a contract extension through the 2024-25 season, the club announced on its official website. The 19-year-old Romanian who looks far from an actual 19-year-old has been a mainstay on Juve’s senior team roster this season despite having not appear in a senior team game in months. Dragusin, who has recently gotten some much-needed game action with the Under-23 side, had previously been rumored to be on the move to the Bundesliga if his contract situation was not resolved.

The contract is no longer an issue, and now he’s ready to either become a first team depth piece next season or go out on loan to gain some valuable experience before he turns 20.

The official words from Juventus’ website:

It’s an adventure that began in the summer of 2018. Radu Dragusin, born in 2002, was only 16 when Juve included him in the team. After one season, he immediately made the leap from Under 17 to Coach Zauli’s Primavera.

Then came the definitive leap to the world of professionals – the Under 23 team – where he came into his own, before making the biggest step of all in his career: his debut in the First Team. Today, Radu Dragusin put his signature on a future that will be painted in black and white, after renewing his contract until 30 June 2025.

With Dragusin’s contract now settled, what the next step will be very interesting to see. Juventus obviously think highly enough of him to have him on the senior squad rather than with the Under-23 team. Some of that has had to be out of need due to other injuries, sure, but he hasn’t jumped back and forth between Serie A and Serie C as much as we might have thought in the early months of the season to get playing time.

But, at his age, playing time for developmental purposes is going to be vital. And if he’s truly a player Juventus think can be a useful player going forward in the next two or three years, then getting him consistent playing time will be key. If he goes out on loan next season might depend more the players who are currently ahead of him on the depth chart still being around come the end of the summer transfer window. There’s certainly no guarantee that all five of those central defenders will be Juventus players come July, August or September.

Or, maybe with a contract extension now finalized, there’s always the chance he can become a bargaining chip for a bigger name come the summertime. Remember, these are tough financial times, folks.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
846
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
845
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
810
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
785
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
774
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
736
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
704
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
660
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
659
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top