Officials say there were 10 different substances in Taylor Hawkins’ system

F Colombian officials said U Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death.

The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.

In a statement following a preliminary forensic investigation, the Colombian Attorney General’s office said a preliminary urine toxicology test indicated the presence of 10 different substances, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids.

The statement continued: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing the necessary medical studies to determine the cause of death.

“The Attorney General’s office will continue the investigation and notify the findings of the forensic examinations in due course …