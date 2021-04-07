“OG Anunoby and my fight was quite unnecessary”: Dennis Schroder takes the blame for the scuffle between the Lakers and Raptors that got Montrezl Harrell ejected | The SportsRush

LATEST

"OG Anunoby and my fight was quite unnecessary": Dennis Schroder takes the blame for the scuffle between the Lakers and Raptors that got Montrezl Harrell ejected

Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby react to their “WWE” style scuffle during Lakers vs Raptors after the latter was ejected with Montrezl Harrell.

The LA Lakers and Toronto Raptors have both been disappointing this season. But while the former champions have only been so due to sustaining injuries to their biggest stars, the latter has struggled to find consistency even with their best on the floor. And because of their teams’ forms, the performances of Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby have been integral this campaign.

Both players are incredibly competitive and are terrible losers. So, when their scuffle took place in the middle of the Lakers vs Raptors game, NBA fans weren’t shocked to see how bad it got.

Close to the end of the first quarter, the LA Lakers led the Toronto Raptors by 14. So when the home team found an opportunity to get an easy bucket off a fast break, they jumped on it. The ball was thrown ahead to OG Anunoby, who was running up to score the bucket.

But just as he took off, Dennis Schroder fouled the player hard, which sent both of them stumbling to the side.  To the Lakers player’s credit here, he actually held onto Anunoby to make sure he landed properly. But on what seemed like impulse, the Raptors player flipped Schroder over by his leg.

After the game, both players had some stingy reactions to the incident. Let’s get into it.

Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby speak on their fight during their post-game interviews

Just before the fight ensued, OG Anunoby seemed to crouch down in apology with a genuine look of guilt on his face. But the LA Lakers weren’t having it. Quickly a scuffle comprising of all the players on the floor and benches ensued.

By the end of it, OG Anunoby had been tossed from the game due to the stunt he pulled. Montrezl Harrell was ejected as well, due to his over-enthusiastic reaction to the entire incident.

The game eventually ended in the LA Lakers’ favor, with the final score being 110-101. However, the interviewers didn’t want anything to do with the result. After observing how the players reacted to the scuffle, this is what NBA insider Mike Trudell had to report.

Many former players and NBA analysts like to complain about how soft and friendly the game has become. But honestly, players can get seriously hurt from incidents such as this one. And we hope these scuffles continue to be a rarity in the NBA.

