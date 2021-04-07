OG New Carry : Is G2 League of Legend Player Reckkles the newest addition to OG Dota 2 Team? | The SportsRush

LATEST

OG New Carry : Is G2 League of Legend Player Reckkles the newest addition to OG Dota 2 Team?

Dota 2 Team OG is officially part of the BMW Esports family; Surprise reveal points to Rekkles joining OG’s Dota 2 roster. News about this is doing the rounds on Twitter since Wednesday. However, the bigger reveal is the new carry player who will join OG for DPC season 2.

OG are officially a part of BMW Esports for the United in Rivalry campaign. Besides OG, other notable teams who are part of this project are: Cloud9, Fnatic, T1, FunPlus Phoenix, and G2 Esports. At the time of writing this article, this information was available to the public around 7-8 hours ago.

OG took to Twitter to post about their latest partnership, but this is not all. The team also threw a shocking surprise regarding who they are going to sign as their new carry player. Here is the video embedded in the Tweet which contains the teasing reveal of the latest player OG have acquired.

This delightful Easter egg has already been picked up by many Dota 2 fans. While OG fans have been harping for the return of TI8 and TI9 winner Anathan “ana” Pham, it seems that OG has decided to go another way.

Who is Rekkles? Is he part of OG’s Dota 2 roster

In the video, between the timestamp 0:38 and 0:42, you can see the camera is pointed at a monitor. The monitor displays all the members of the OG Dota 2 roster. Apart from Topson, Saksa, Notail, and Ceb, a new name is also present. The person is none other than G2’s League of Legends player, Carl Martin Erik Larsson. He is better known in the gaming world ass Rekkles.

While there has been no official confirmation of Rekkles being part of OG’s squad, the video is all the proof fans need to draw their own conclusions. However, OG pulled down an Instagram post that had Rekkles’ name prominently displayed in the picture. Combine that to the tweet reply from G2 saying, “we’re keeping Rekkles though sorry not sorry,” the news is highly confusing.

However, this final comment from the CEO of OGEsports will put all confusion to an end. It’s official and Rekkles will most probably be taking part in DPC Season 2 as OG’s safe-lane carry player.

