Ogbene, Knight and Robinson handed starts for Ireland’s clash with Belgium

Content Copyright © Journal Media Limited 2022

Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered Office: 3rd Floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie Supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within a Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, here www.presscouncil.iePH: (01) 6489130, lo-call 1890 208 080 or email: [email protected]



Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertisements. For more information about cookies, please visit our Cookies Policy,

,