Ogeechee Tech: Alvie Coes To Address Graduates At Commencement – All On Georgia

Ogeechee Technical College has shared that alumnus, Alvie Coes, will provide the commencement address at the graduation ceremony tonight, May 13 at 7:00 pm at the Statesboro High Auditorium.

Coes is a proud alumni of OTC where he graduated with an associate’s degree in Funeral Service Education in December 2011. While at OTC, he was named the 2011 state Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner for the Technical College System of Georgia.

“This is an incredible milestone for our graduates, especially having persevered through such trying times,” said OTC President Lori Durden. “We are honored to have Mr. Coes share his experiences with us as we celebrate their hard work.”

Coes is a licensed embalmer and funeral director, Coes works with the Gardenview Funeral Chapel in Athens, Georgia. Coes and his sister Alvita are also the proud co-owners of Coes Funeral Home in Unadilla, Georgia, a business started by his parents in 1982. He currently serves as the Dean of Engineering and Industrial Technologies at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, S.C.

A lifelong learner, Coes is also an honored “triple eagle” receiving his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a double master’s degree in Higher Education Administration and Business Administration all from Georgia Southern University.

Coes is proud to serve his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force Reserve serving as a Medical Service Officer with the 94th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta, Georgia.

Associates degrees, diplomas, technical certificates of credit, GED’s will be awarded at the annual ceremony. According to OTC Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, Dr. Ryan Foley, 761 students are eligible to graduate this spring.

The ceremony will be for GRADUATES and stage party only. The ceremony will be live-streamed for supporters at www.ogeecheetech.edu/graduation and through the College’s Facebook page.

Source: OTC

