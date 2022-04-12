Oh NO! A new entrant in Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2 disappoints RaYa fans, netizens urge more romance between Ram and Priya

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 upcoming twist: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer TV show is going to see a new twist. After the Vedika revelation and the Mahendra Sood revelation, it’s time for the audience to face Ram’s past. The demise of his father. Ram believes that his father’s death was an accident. However, it seems a new entry will spice up the drama in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Piyush Sahdev is going to enter the show as Krish. And the new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has caught the attention of the fans.

Also Read: Romantic! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram aka Nakuul Mehta opens up on an intimate scene between these co-stars

But with the entry of Krish and his connection with Ram’s father’s accident has left fans wondering if RaYa’s love story will progress as smoothly.

A…