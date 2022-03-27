Oh no (ball)! India (over) steps out of World Cup

A no-ball in the final over of the match made all the difference in a thriller as India crashed out of the ICC Women’s World Cup with a last-ball three-wicket defeat to South Africa in Christchurch on Sunday.

Chasing 275 for victory, South Africa needed three runs off two balls with Mignon du Preez (51) on strike. It was their game to lose. But off-spinner Deepti Sharma had du Preez hole out to Harmanpreet Kaur at long-on. That would have meant three needed off the last ball with two tail-end batters at the crease, making India the favourites to seal the win and a semifinal spot.

But while they were celebrating, a no-ball check found that Deepti had overstepped by the slenderest of margins. Not only was Du Preez recalled, South Africa got an extra ball – that too a free hit – and…