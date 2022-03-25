Oh So Yum UK desserts by Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur on sale now – how to order

In the Apprentice final, Huddersfield’s Harpreet Kaur won the 2022 series and secured an investment of £250k from Lord Alan Sugar.

Already the owner of the popular sweet shop Barani, Harpreet has big plans to open more stores across the UK and build a national delivery service. Prior to The Apprentice, he already owned two Barneys shops, one in Huddersfield and one in Leeds with an impressive six-figure business.

For her final challenge on last night’s show, she had to rebrand and relaunch her business, change the name to Oh So Yum, and create a new product. It was a loaded cookie shot with a classic chocolate chip dough base, with a sweet filling and plenty of room to diversify the toppings.

