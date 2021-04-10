LATEST

‘Ohh wow’ – Carragher stunned by Firmino touch, but not all fans are impressed

Jamie Carragher seemed very impressed by a Roberto Firmino touch during the first half of Liverpool vs Aston Villa on Saturday, however, not everybody was so enthusiastic.

The score was locked at 0-0 during this point in the game – before Villa broke the deadlock through Ollie Watkins on 43 minutes.

Firmino controlled it expertly, much to the delight of Carragher

Firmino controlled it expertly, much to the delight of Carragher

Dean Smith’s side had forged an attack towards the Kop End at Anfield, but a clearance from the Liverpool defence sent the ball soaring into the sky.

It finally came down around the centre circle and was plucked out of the air by Firmino, who controlled it perfectly and then began to push forwards himself.

Reds legend Carragher reacted to the touch by raising his voice and saying: “Ohhh, wow.”

But some observers on social media did not see it as something to get quite that excited about.

It sounded like Carragher very much enjoyed Firmino’s touch

It sounded like Carragher very much enjoyed Firmino’s touch

Firmino was soon involved in a bigger controversy as VAR ruled out an equaliser for Liverpool.

The Brazil striker thought he had cancelled out Watkins’ opener when he poked home from close-range in first-half stoppage time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a diagonal ball to Diogo Jota, who raced to the byline and cut it back to Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt forward laid it off to Andy Robertson, whose blocked shot fell to Firmino to shoot past Emiliano Martinez.

However, VAR adjudged Jota to be offside by the slightest of margins in the build-up to the goal.

It is the second tight VAR offside call in as many days as Willian Jose had a goal disallowed by the narrowest of margins in Wolves’ 1-0 over Fulham.

Just after half-time, Mo Salah did find the net to make it 1-1 regardless.

