O’Higgins falls in Santiago Morning and adds his fourth loss

During this Sunday morning, the match between O’Higgins and Santiago Morning, valid for the date 5 of the national championship, was played at Monasterio Celeste. The visiting team won all three points after beating Rancagua’s team 2–0.

After a quiet game without major setbacks, and a Santiago morning that tried out new players in the starting lineup, The Bohemians won 2–0. With this, O’Higgins added his fourth loss but with a marked improvement from his first game…