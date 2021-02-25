Ohio State vs. Michigan State College Basketball Game Preview

Michigan State Spartans Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview vs Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Location: Brooklyn Center, East Lansing, MI

Network: ESPN

Ohio State (18-5) vs. Michigan State (12-9) Game Preview

Why would ohio state win

The Buckeyes will roll if they shoot like a loss to Michigan.

92–87 loss to Wolverine before the fun – it’s the regular season; It’s all exposition at this point for those two – Ohio State was on a fantastic roll as its shooting improved, being great with three, and overcoming issues by creating shot after shot.

Michigan State cannot keep up.

Sure, the Spartans brought energy and played well in a great win over Illinois, but in general it’s not a great-shooting team and that’s the way, even by mistake to pull this off, but .. .

Why Michigan State will win

Did the Spartans find anything in wins over Indiana and Illinois last week?

As it turns out, shot making makes all the difference, hitting more than 50% from the field in the combined two games – the two best shooting games since the withdrawal of Nebraska on January 2.

Ohio State going down after loss to Michigan? This is not a winning game, but it is for a Spartan team, can use the restart moment and just keep watching the great game at just the right time.

What is going to happen

Ohio State was able to easily win in late January when the defense kept the Spartans down the field. Michigan State will attack once again like it did against Illinois with good ball movement and a full range of easy baskets, but that will not be enough. Ohio State is fantastic on the road – it will quickly pull away after being late for a tough fight.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 82, Michigan State 75

Line: Ohio State-3.5, RPM: 147.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

