OHL-Antwerp: 0-1 | Voetbalkrant.com

There are three points for Antwerp, but the Great Old did not even understand the OHL. Jean Boutez especially underlined his good form in the first half, although the Frenchman also got an assist from the post. Just before half-time, Abdoulaye Sek scored the only goal of the evening after a corner.

The start of the match did not go well for Antwerp. With De Laet already out during the warm-up, Battel had to show up at the end. At the start of the game, Verstrae was dealt his tenth yellow card of the season after a tough match on Martens. The Antwerp midfielder has been suspended for the next two matches. Buta also took a yellow card, missing the match against right back Cercle Brugge.

After the General Studies round, the OHL took matters into its own hands. A surprise free kick by Mercier forced Butez to pull out all the stops. Brian Priske called the Frenchman the best goalkeeper in the competition earlier this week. The French thanked for this …