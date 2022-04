In football, the OHL ended the season on a low note. Leuven went down with a 5–0 loss in Ghent. A heavy defeat that ensured that Bryce and Co ends with a terrible 2 on 21. The last win comes two months before 12 February against Cercle Brugge. It would have to be different and better next season, but at first the reinforcements should come faster, it seemed the same at the Ghelmko Arena.