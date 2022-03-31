OHSU Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response | OHSU News

March 31 till Thursday
hospitalized patient with COVID-19
- OHSU: 6
- Hillsborough Medical Center: 5
- OHSU Hospital and OHSU Health Hillsborough Medical Center Hospitalization Details:
- 8 Not Fully Vaccinated
- 2 complete vaccinations
- Thorough vaccination with 1 booster
- 2D-isolated
- 9 Infectious
- 4 patients in ICU
- 3 Not fully vaccinated
- 1 complete vaccination
- Fully immunized with 0 boosters
- 1 patient on ventilator
- 1 Not fully vaccinated
- 0 fully immunized
- Fully immunized with 0 boosters
- Adventist Health Portland: 2
OHSU-specific data
- Since February 28, 2020, 238,637 patients have been tested so far. Of them, a total of 24,189 COVID-19 cases have been detected;…
