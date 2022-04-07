Oil industry calls Bay du Nord approval a victory, climate advocates condemn it

With a water depth of about 1,200 meters, Equinor’s Bay du Nord project will use a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, known as an FPSO, as pictured here in this illustration. (equinor)

On Wednesday, the reaction to federal approval of the Bay du Nord oil project ranged from victory to condemnation, as supporters touted the economic benefits, while those opposed to it downplayed the environmental impact of fossil fuel emissions.

Supporters of the project, which include the Newfoundland and Labrador government and the local oil industry, say it will help the province switch to renewable energy while meeting continued global demand for oil. Meanwhile, climate scientists and environmental activists say the project is flying in the face of federal climate goals and…