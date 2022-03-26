Oil posts weekly gain as Saudi Arabia hit by drone barrage

Oil posted its first weekly gain in three weeks as the EU continued to debate how it could reduce its reliance on Russian exports and Saudi Arabia’s energy assets came under attack.

Futures in New York gained US$9.20 this week, the second biggest dollar gain since 2011. Oil reversed its losses in Friday’s session as Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities, including an oil storage site in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia warned this week that crude oil supplies were at risk, and called on the US to do more to counter attacks by Iran-backed rebels.

The attack on Aramco facilities is likely to cause some short-term operational disruption, and could temporarily reduce Saudi supplies, said Rohan Reddy, a research…