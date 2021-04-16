Oilers Believe They Are More Resilient as Playoffs Approach

The Edmonton Oilers have 14 common season video games remaining earlier than what seems to be virtually sure to be a playoff date with the Winnipeg Jets. Nevertheless, the Oilers are nonetheless coping with the uncertainty of this distinctive COVID season, and but once more noticed their path change on Thursday. The NHL formally postponed Edmonton’s sport in opposition to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday evening, which means the Oilers will go every week between contests.

It’s removed from perfect, however it’s the ‘new regular’ in a season and a 12 months in contrast to some other. The Oilers are coping with it similar to each different staff within the league. Good groups don’t make excuses, and good groups make the most effective out of each state of affairs. It’s inconvenient, however it ought to make the Oilers a more durable group.

“In all probability (makes them) a bit extra resilient,” Dave Tippett mentioned about coping with all of the adjustments on Thursday. “You’re coping with issues and as you undergo issues, you cope with them and learn the way you handled them. We talked about this earlier within the 12 months that this may very well be the case. There may very well be loads of ups and downs, schedule adjustments and a lot uncertainty via the entire 12 months that you simply virtually put together your self earlier than it. It’s simple to speak about it earlier than and in the event you don’t should undergo it, you then don’t fear about it. However if you discuss it and you then really are confronted with it, now you need to put what you mentioned into place. That’s what we’re attempting to do. You don’t let it have an effect on you.”

In fact, whereas the Oilers say they attempt to not let it have an effect on them, it has. The membership practiced on Thursday utterly uncertain if they’d fly to Vancouver. Later within the afternoon, they discovered they’d as an alternative apply at house on Friday after which fly to Winnipeg.

Earlier this season, the Oilers have been dressed for warmups in Montreal when the sport was postponed, and needed to sit within the metropolis for 3 days after your entire sequence was postponed. They’ve additionally seen their common season prolonged, and can face a grind heading into the playoffs.

“There have been some occasions when you may see it does have an effect on your staff,” Tippett continued. “Hopefully, you may go previous these conditions. Our guys have actually dug into about that is what we now have to do proper now, how we now have to arrange and whoever we’re going to play subsequent or nevertheless the schedule pans out, we now have to be ready to play nicely as a staff. I like the main focus of our guys. There’s loads of uncertainty of the place you’re going however for us, simply inform us the place we needs to be and we’re going to point out up and play.”

The one optimistic in all of this? The Oilers shall be nicely rested, with every week between video games, after they face a Jets staff taking part in their third sport in 4 nights on Saturday. It’s the sort of relaxation state of affairs they’ve been on the opposite facet of so many occasions this season.