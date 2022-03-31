Oilers bow but don’t break to secure crucial win over rival Kings

Edmonton — Two points for Edmonton felt like a win for Los Angeles, so everyone went home cheering after the Oilers’ 4-3 shootout win over the Kings on Wednesday night.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft was saying, “We could have bowed out, but we didn’t break,” he told his team after defeating the Kings team that played without eight regular players and the young and disused Defense Corps. . “We didn’t have the perfect moment of 65 minutes, but in the end we did whatever it takes to find the two points.”

Credit Los Angeles for grabbing a point in Edmonton, and a point ahead of the rising Oilers to finish second in the Pacific. The game was tied 3-3 after 40 minutes, and it was LA that controlled the third period, beating Edmonton 11-0 in the half…