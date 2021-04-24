Oilers Change Up Lines At Friday’s Practice

Whereas they haven’t formally clinched a playoff spot but, the Edmonton Oilers are going to the dance. Which means they will use these last few video games to check out totally different line mixtures, make system changes and work on particular groups. On Friday, Head Coach Dave Tippett rolled out some new strains upfront of Monday night time’s sport in opposition to the Winnipeg Jets.

Tippett saved the ‘DRY’ line collectively, with Leon Draisaitl centering Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto. Aside from that? Modifications galore each up entrance and on the blueline. Tippett promoted Dominik Kahun to left wing on the Connor McDavid line, with Jesse Puljujarvi remaining on the fitting facet.

“We’ll see the way it goes,” Tippett stated of Kahun’s promotion up the lineup. “He’s a greater participant taking part in up there (high six). He’s performed a lot of the yr with Leon however we haven’t actually tried him with Connor an excessive amount of. We’re him there for a few days in observe to see the way it goes.”

On Wednesday night time, Oilers ahead Zack Kassian was injured attempting to land successful on Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber. The end result might hold Kassian out of the lineup for the rest of the common season. In consequence, taxi squad ahead Tyler Ennis skated on the third line, and appears poised to rejoin the lineup.

“He’s nonetheless getting some assessments accomplished as we speak,” Tippett stated of Kassian. “It seems like he might be out some time however I’ll perhaps handle that extra tomorrow morning.”

Additionally notable for the Oilers? Heart Jujhar Khaira was again at observe, rotating in on the fourth line with Devin Shore. Veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, acquired on the commerce deadline, was additionally on the ice. He was partnered up with Adam Larsson on what clearly seems to be a shutdown duo.

“I feel he’s an actual strong professional,” Tippett stated of Kulikov. “He’s performed within the League a very long time and understands the sport very effectively. He understands how we need to play. That have will assist him rise up to hurry as rapidly as doable. He’s only a robust defender. He’s a man that has performed quite a lot of penalty kill, can transfer the puck effectively, has respectable measurement. And has the flexibility to play in opposition to the opposite staff’s high gamers. Only a actual good, strong defender that we predict will assist our group.”

Right here’s a full take a look at how the Oilers lined up on Friday afternoon at Rogers Place.

Dominik Kahun – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Leon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto

Tyler Ennis – Gaetan Haas – Josh Archibald

James Neal – Devin Shore / Jujhar Khaira – Alex Chiasson

Joakim Nygard – Kyle Turris – Patrick Russell

Darnell Nurse – Tyson Barrie

Dmitry Kulikov – Adam Larsson

Caleb Jones – Ethan Bear

Kris Russell/Slater Koekkoek – Evan Bouchard

Mike Smith

Mikko Koskinen

Alex Stalock

This n’ That: