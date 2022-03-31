Oilers: Connor McDavid hasn’t reached heights

Edmonton Oilers captain Conor McDavid continues to woo his teammates and could set a career high for points in a season after scoring 100 points on Wednesday.

With a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings, McDavid became the first National League player to score 100 points this year. This is the fifth time in seven campaigns that he has achieved this feat. The only campaign where he failed was marked by a…