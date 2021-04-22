Oilers Continue To Find Out About Group In Hard Loss To Habs

The Edmonton Oilers have been pushed bodily on Wednesday evening. Shea Weber dedicated quite a few acts simply in need of conflict crimes, whereas Corey Perry displayed the worst head jerk since November twenty second, 1963. The Oilers handled uncalled hooks, hacks and downright interference in a troublesome 4-3 loss on Wednesday to the Montreal Canadiens.

In the long run, the Canadiens have been the higher crew. They have been able to go within the first interval, and set the tone by outshooting, out-chancing AND out-hitting the Oilers. The Habs led the sport, on advantage, 4-1 late earlier than the Oilers scored twice to make issues attention-grabbing.

When the mud settled, feelings have been excessive and the golf equipment break up a extremely entertaining two-game sequence at Rogers Place. It felt just like the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs had come early in Northern Alberta.

“You’re enjoying onerous, playoff-style video games, in order that’s good in your crew,” Head Coach Dave Tippett mentioned after the ultimate recreation of the miniseries. “The way you react, the way you play in these video games, you discover out so much about your gamers in these video games. Who can play, who can battle at that stage.”

Though the Oilers misplaced on Wednesday, they by no means stop. One of many points in Edmonton through the years was that the crew would flat-out stop when the going acquired robust. On Monday evening, down 1-0 halfway via the third interval, the Oilers continued to push and finally scored a 4-1 victory.

On Wednesday, with the Canadiens much more bodily, the Oilers by no means backed down. Even when trailing 4-1 with mere minutes remaining, the Oilers stored coming. They made it 4-3, and had a number of possibilities within the ultimate minute to tie the sport.

Wins and losses apart, that’s a constructive. With the Oilers virtually actually going to the playoffs, the flexibility to persevere, combat and compete is paramount. The Oilers proved they may do all of that during the last two video games. In the long run, these two video games might function key preparation video games for what’s to come back.

“That was a hard-fought recreation and that’s the best way all of the video games are going to be down the stretch,” mentioned Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who performed his first recreation in two weeks on Wednesday. “Within the playoffs it’s going to be the identical mindset.”

The Oilers could have roughly a month to hone that mindset and get set for his or her first true Stanley Cup Playoff sequence in 4 years. They’ve handed the primary check. Subsequent up? One other two-game miniseries, this time with the Winnipeg Jets.