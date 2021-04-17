LATEST

Oilers Defenseman Slater Koekkoek Closing In On Return

Avatar
By
Posted on
Oilers Defenseman Slater Koekkoek Closing In On Return

The Edmonton Oilers held an non-compulsory skate on Friday afternoon earlier than heading off for Saturday night time’s tilt in Winnipeg. Whereas quite a few notable gamers elected to take the time without work, there was one notable addition to the principle group of skaters. Defenseman Slater Koekkoek, who broke his collarbone towards the Calgary Flames practically two months in the past, was again with the principle group.

Whereas Koekkoek’s return shouldn’t be imminent, he’s getting nearer and getting more healthy.

“He’s nonetheless just a few weeks away however he hasn’t had any contact but,” Head Coach Dave Tippett stated of the first-year Oiler on Friday. “He’s been skating on his personal for a few week right here and in the present day, as a result of we had an non-compulsory skate, he went on the market with the non-compulsory guys. He’ll slowly get labored into the group however he’s nonetheless week-to-week.”

Oilers Common Supervisor Ken Holland talked about Koekkoek by title when discussing the membership’s plans for the NHL Commerce Deadline, which handed final Monday. Holland talked about that the membership was relying on Koekkoek returning in some unspecified time in the future across the finish of the common season, and talked about that the membership wanted to maintain cap area open for his activation.

What is going to the Oilers acquire when Koekkoek is sweet to go?

“He’s a great man within the locker room,” Tippett advised reporters Friday. “When he’s harm, it’s not like he’s not round. He’s simply not on the ice with you. He’s been round on a regular basis. He’s anxious to get again up and going, and all people acknowledges that we’re going to wish depth taking place this stretch drive right here. At any time when he will get again up and taking part in, he’ll give us extra depth on the left facet and that’s one thing that’s going to be useful for us.”

Koekkoek received’t be alone in offering that depth. Tippett confirmed that deadline addition Dmitry Kulikov can be in Edmonton and serving his quarantine. The hope is that Kulikov will take the ice subsequent Thursday, and make his Oilers debut on April twenty sixth.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
24
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
24
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
21
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top