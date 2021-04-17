Oilers Defenseman Slater Koekkoek Closing In On Return

The Edmonton Oilers held an non-compulsory skate on Friday afternoon earlier than heading off for Saturday night time’s tilt in Winnipeg. Whereas quite a few notable gamers elected to take the time without work, there was one notable addition to the principle group of skaters. Defenseman Slater Koekkoek, who broke his collarbone towards the Calgary Flames practically two months in the past, was again with the principle group.

Whereas Koekkoek’s return shouldn’t be imminent, he’s getting nearer and getting more healthy.

“He’s nonetheless just a few weeks away however he hasn’t had any contact but,” Head Coach Dave Tippett stated of the first-year Oiler on Friday. “He’s been skating on his personal for a few week right here and in the present day, as a result of we had an non-compulsory skate, he went on the market with the non-compulsory guys. He’ll slowly get labored into the group however he’s nonetheless week-to-week.”

Oilers Common Supervisor Ken Holland talked about Koekkoek by title when discussing the membership’s plans for the NHL Commerce Deadline, which handed final Monday. Holland talked about that the membership was relying on Koekkoek returning in some unspecified time in the future across the finish of the common season, and talked about that the membership wanted to maintain cap area open for his activation.

What is going to the Oilers acquire when Koekkoek is sweet to go?

“He’s a great man within the locker room,” Tippett advised reporters Friday. “When he’s harm, it’s not like he’s not round. He’s simply not on the ice with you. He’s been round on a regular basis. He’s anxious to get again up and going, and all people acknowledges that we’re going to wish depth taking place this stretch drive right here. At any time when he will get again up and taking part in, he’ll give us extra depth on the left facet and that’s one thing that’s going to be useful for us.”

Koekkoek received’t be alone in offering that depth. Tippett confirmed that deadline addition Dmitry Kulikov can be in Edmonton and serving his quarantine. The hope is that Kulikov will take the ice subsequent Thursday, and make his Oilers debut on April twenty sixth.