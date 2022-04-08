Oilers Evander Kane fined by NHL for kneeling Kings’ Sean Durzic

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane has been fined US$5,000 by the NHL for kneeling.

The incident involving Kings defenseman Sean Durzy happened in the second period of Thursday’s game in Los Angeles.

The fine, which is the maximum admissible under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, will go to the Players Emergency Assistance Fund.

Kane was assessed a minor penalty on the play as the Oilers won 3–2.

Evander Kane was fined $5,000 for suffocating Sean Durzy. #oilers #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/L32gAWCxGr ,@PuckReportNHL

