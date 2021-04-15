Oilers Game Vs. Canucks In Danger Of Postponement

The Edmonton Oilers have been off since final Saturday night time after they dropped a 5-0 determination to the Calgary Flames on an emotional day. They’re slated to play the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night time at Rogers Area, however extra seemingly than not might want to wait one other day earlier than returning to recreation motion.

In keeping with experiences, the NHL is as soon as once more contemplating suspending the Canucks ‘Return to Play’. If that’s in actual fact the case, it could be the fourth time an Oilers recreation towards the Canucks has been postponed in latest weeks.

Sportsnet’s John Shannon reported on Thursday morning that, whereas nothing is official, the Canucks’ weekend video games “may change once more” primarily based on medical evaluations.

The Canucks final performed a recreation on March twenty fourth, a 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Within the days that adopted, the Canucks have been riddled with COVID-19 and handled a harmful variant of the illness. It’s been an unsure, harmful and difficult time for the Canucks group.

In truth, the Canucks returned to the ice for the primary time yesterday in preparation for Friday’s recreation towards the Oilers. The crew clearly doesn’t really feel, after almost a month off, that two days on the ice is sufficient to put together for the grind that awaits.

“I don’t actually really feel prepared in any respect, to be completely trustworthy,” Canucks ahead J.T. Miller informed reporters on Wednesday. “It’s harmful to plenty of our gamers. Brutally trustworthy, we’re going to want extra time to come back again from this to play hockey. Even for the blokes who didn’t get it, we’re not able to play.”

Whereas the Canucks clearly, and fairly understandably, don’t really feel able to play, the Oilers are prepared and ready. Whereas they know one other schedule change could possibly be coming within the subsequent few hours, they’re absolutely ready for no matter comes their manner.

“We’re anticipating it’s on till we hear totally different,” Head Coach Dave Tippett stated on Wednesday. “Our journey plans, our observe schedule and the whole lot have been arrange that we’re going. I suppose we’ll simply have to watch it day-to-day however proper now, we’re scheduled to go there tomorrow afternoon nonetheless.”

The hope, from all sides, is {that a} decision will probably be decided earlier than the Oilers depart for Vancouver. In any case, the membership is slated to play in Winnipeg on Saturday night time and certain needs no a part of a flight that could possibly be rendered ineffective at a second’s discover.

“It’s what it’s,” Tippett continued. “The schedule has had some quirks this yr due to the scenario and also you simply need to cope with the hand that you simply’re dealt. That’s the hand we’ve been dealt right here. It’s not a super scenario however there are not any excuses and also you’ve obtained to do what you’ve obtained to do.

“We’ve obtained an early recreation on Friday night time, so we get in there (Winnipeg) a bit of bit sooner than anticipated. After which the sport in Winnipeg on Saturday night time is just not till 9 o’clock. So, we’ll have a while in between. You simply need to cope with it and deal with what you need to do to win. We’ll be there to play.”

At the very least, the Oilers will probably be there to play except they’re informed there isn’t any recreation. Which, on this case, is a really actual chance.