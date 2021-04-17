Oilers Gameday: @ Jets

Sure, the Edmonton Oilers are nonetheless within the midst of the 2020-21 NHL season. After every week off, the membership will get again into the swing of issues tonight with a fast journey to Manitoba to tackle the Jets. It’s Edmonton’s first recreation since final Saturday night time, and kicks off a stretch the place they may face the Winnipeg Jets three out of 5 occasions.

That is the seventh of 9 conferences on the season between the Oilers and Jets. The perimeters will conclude the season sequence with a pair in Winnipeg on the finish of the month. A fast have a look at the standings, nonetheless, exhibits that the sport on April twenty eighth most likely gained’t be the final time these two meet this season.

Connor Hellebuyck will get the go for the Jets, whereas Mike Smith will get the beginning for the Oilers,

Keys To The Sport:

Edmonton: Extra sustained strain. The Oilers are 2-1-0 of their final three video games, two with out Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, however they’ve struggled mightily to create a lot by way of sustained strain within the offensive zone. In opposition to a Jets group with a suspect at greatest protection, the Oilers must discover a method to arrange and strain Hellebuyck. He’s not unbeatable.

Winnipeg: Clog up the impartial zone. The important thing to beating the Oilers is out, Edmonton struggles to get a lot of something going if you make the transition recreation laborious on them. Now, that’s so much simpler stated than executed, however the Jets have the scale each up entrance and on protection to make life laborious for the Oilers. If they will decelerate the McDavid/Draisaitl line by way of the impartial zone, they’ll be in nice form.

Gamers To Watch:

Edmonton: Gaetan Haas, you’re up. The Oilers want somebody to step up with Nugent-Hopkins out of the lineup, and Haas is getting the chance. He’ll heart Dominik Kahun and Kailer Yamamoto tonight, because the membership is anticipated to as soon as once more load up the highest line. The Oilers badly want a second line to provide. Can Haas heart such a line?

Winnipeg: Kyle Connor is a weapon. Connor leads the Jets with 21 targets this season and has 43 factors (21 g, 22 a) on the season. Not solely can he rating at five-on-five, however he’s deadly on the powerplay. Connor has scored ten powerplay targets this season, which is second most within the NHL. He doesn’t get the headlines, however he’s a top-notch scorer within the league immediately.

The Traces:

The Oilers confirmed that Nugent-Hopkins wouldn’t journey and is out for the third consecutive recreation. Whereas the lineup has but to be confirmed, the expectation is that Tyler Ennis and James Neal will stay on the taxi squad, with Patrick Russell, William Lagesson and Alex Stalock wholesome scratched.

Dmitry Kulikov is on the COVID-19 Protocol Listing as he serves his obligatory quarantine. He’s anticipated to affix the group on the ice Thursday.

Edmonton Oilers Traces:

Leon Draisaitl – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi

Dominik Kahun – Gaetan Haas – Kailer Yamamoto

Josh Archibald – Jujhar Khaira – Alex Chiasson

Joakim Nygard – Devin Shore – Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse – Tyson Barrie

Kris Russell – Adam Larsson

Caleb Jones – Ethan Bear

Mike Smith

The Jets have key ahead Blake Wheeler day-to-day with a concussion, and don’t anticipate him within the lineup tonight. Nathan Beaulieu (hand) is on IR, whereas veteran Bryan Little (eardrum, vertigo) is not going to play this season.

Winnipeg Jets Traces:

Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Pierre-Luc Dubois

Andrew Copp – Paul Stastny – Nikolai Ehlers

Mathieu Perrault – Adam Lowry – Mason Appleton

Jansen Harkins – Nate Thompson – Trevor Lewis

Josh Morrissey – Tucker Poolman

Derek Forbort – Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley – Dylan DeMelo

Connor Hellebuyck

Sport Notes:

“From our perspective, you wish to come out right here contemporary and flying,” Oilers defender Darnell Nurse stated earlier on Saturday. “For us, we used the week rather well and practiced laborious. We simply bought to come back out and play. It’s an enormous 14-game stretch right here and we’re excited to get began.”

The Oilers have had a tough time towards the three different North Division playoff groups this season, for probably the most half. Edmonton completed the season sequence 3-5-1 towards the Toronto Maple Leafs, and are presently 1-3-1 towards the Montreal Canadiens. The one sequence they’re within the black? In opposition to the Jets, the place the Oilers are 4-2-0 by way of six video games. A win tonight would clinch the season sequence.

Connor McDavid has loved the head-to-head matchup with the Jets this season. In six video games, McDavid has 13 factors (4 g, 9 a). That leads all skaters on each side. Nurse, in the meantime, has seven factors (1 g, 6 a) within the sequence. Each Leon Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins even have seven factors towards the Jets this season. The large weapons have confirmed up on this matchup.