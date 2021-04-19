Oilers Gameday: Vs. Canadiens

The Edmonton Oilers performed one in every of their most full video games of the season on Saturday evening, controlling the complete 60 minutes in a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Tonight, the membership returns house for a quick two-game homestand with simply 13 video games remaining within the common season. The Oilers are nonetheless firmly within the hunt for house ice within the First Spherical of the playoffs, and can look to take one other step in the direction of that tonight.

The Oilers play host to the Montreal Canadiens for the primary time since January and for simply the third time this season. It’s the sixth of 9 conferences between the groups, who will full this two-game miniseries on Wednesday evening at Rogers Place. The sequence concludes with a pair of video games in Quebec in Could.

Carey Worth will get the go for the Canadiens, whereas Mike Smith will get the beginning for the Oilers.

Keys To The Recreation:

Edmonton: Higher five-on-five play. The Oilers broke a nasty development on Saturday evening after they have been truly the higher of the 2 groups at five-on-five. This matchup, nevertheless, shall be an actual take a look at. In 5 prior conferences, the Canadiens have dominated at five-on-five, holding a 71.4% purpose share, a 60.5% benefit in shot share and getting 58.5% of the anticipated objectives (h/t @OilersPain on Twitter). Edmonton merely must be higher on this space to present themselves an opportunity.

Montreal: Preserve utilizing your dimension. You noticed the five-on-five numbers above, the Habs have performed every little thing proper on this season sequence. Montreal has a deadly mixture of dimension, velocity and ability that offers nearly each workforce points. The Oilers can’t match that dimension, and consequently have a more durable time coping with the Habs. If Montreal can management the sport within the impartial zone with their dimension, slowing down the Oilers, they’ll be in good condition but once more.

Gamers To Watch:

Edmonton: Connor McDavid is the NHL’s MVP up to now this season, there isn’t a lot debate there. He hasn’t performed prefer it towards the Canadiens, nevertheless. McDavid leads the NHL with 71 factors (23 g, 48 a) this season, however has simply two assists in 5 video games towards the Canadiens. He’s additionally a -5 in these video games. He’s due for a giant evening towards Montreal. No higher time than the current.

Montreal: Tomas Tatar is having a helluva contract yr. He’s additionally having a helluva yr towards the Oilers. Tatar has scored 4 objectives in 5 video games towards Edmonton this season, tied for first in factors amongst Canadiens within the season sequence. A possible goal for Edmonton in free company this summer season, it’s price watching the two-way ahead tonight. He might be auditioning for a contract and he’s nearly assured to have some type of influence.

The Strains:

The Oilers are anticipated to go along with the very same lineup that blanked the Jets on Saturday. Which means ahead Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss his fourth straight sport with an damage. Nugent-Hopkins might observe with the principle group tomorrow, and might be an choice on Wednesday. Patrick Russell, Kyle Turris, William Lagesson and Alex Stalock stay the wholesome scratches.

Each Dmitry Kulikov and Ryan McLeod are presently on the COVID-19 Protocol Checklist as they serve journey quarantines. Kulikov is predicted to skate on Thursday.

Edmonton Oilers Strains:

Leon Draisaitl – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi

Dominik Kahun – Gaetan Haas – Kailer Yamamoto

Josh Archibald – Jujhar Khaira – Alex Chiasson

Joakim Nygard – Devin Shore – Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse – Tyson Barrie

Kris Russell – Adam Larsson

Caleb Jones – Ethan Bear

Mike Smith

Brendan Gallagher, who has been a thorn in Edmonton’s aspect all season, is presently on IR with a damaged thumb. Deadline acquisitions Jon Merrill and Erik Gustafsson are additionally unavailable as they serve their quarantine.

Montreal Canadiens Strains:

Tomas Tatar – Phillip Danault – Josh Anderson

Tyler Toffoli – Nick Suzuki – Joel Armia

Jonathan Drouin – Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Paul Byron

Artturi Lehkonen – Eric Staal – Corey Perry

Ben Chiarot – Shea Weber

Joel Edmundson – Jeff Petry

Alexander Romanov – Brett Kulak

Carey Worth

Recreation Notes:

“We haven’t actually performed our A-Recreation towards them but,” Leon Draisaitl advised reporters Monday morning of the season sequence. “That’s on us greater than it’s on them. They’ve additionally performed an excellent job of staying above us and limiting our possibilities off the push and in-zone. It’s going to be an excellent problem tonight. We’re clearly seeking to get them again.”

For the Oilers, this sport is a giant one within the North Division standings. A victory would put the Oilers only a level behind the Jets for second place with a sport in hand. It will additionally put them 5 factors again of the Maple Leafs for the Divisional crown. A win would additionally open the hole between Edmonton and Montreal slightly extra. A win places the Oilers 9 factors forward of Montreal. A loss? The Habs are inside 5 factors.

How good has Edmonton been on the powerplay this season? The Oilers have 4 of the highest 5 powerplay producers in the complete North Division. McDavid leads the way in which with 27 factors (8 g, 19 a), whereas Draisaitl (25 factors), Tyson Barrie (18 factors) and Nugent-Hopkins (16 factors) spherical out the highest 4. Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau is fifth with 16 factors.