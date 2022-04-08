Oilers lead Kings 3-2 with two points from McDavid

angel –

Conor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record as many points streaks in at least 15 games in a season as the streaking Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3–3 on Thursday night. beat by 2.

McDavid, who also had an assistant, remained the league’s top scorer with 109 points. He also scored a career-best six straight games, the longest run by an Edmonton player since Jimmy Carson scored seven consecutive goals during the 1988–89 season.

Coach Jay Woodcroft said, “All I can tell you is, all the offensive numbers you see out there are amazing. He’s leading us with his offense, but he’s driving it with his focus.” ..