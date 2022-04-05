Oilers Leon Dressital and the chase of 50/100

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to take Anaheim Ducks, Leon Dressital is on the verge of achieving something that has rarely been achieved in the course of NHL history. The next goal will not only give him the second 50-goal campaign of his career, but it will also be the second time the talented German has topped the 100-point barrier in the same season.

While much of the media in the past has been heaping praise, and rightly so, Toronto Maple Leafs With superstar Austin Matthews reaching the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career, you’d think he’s not paying enough attention to what’s happening in the Alberta capital. The Oilers season has been full of ups and downs, but their dynamic duo continues to do what they…