Oilers Pick Up “Massive Win” In Winnipeg Over Jets

Final night time, the Edmonton Oilers took the ice for the primary time in per week. Any fears of the group being rusty had been rapidly thrown out the window because the membership each outshot the Jets and had the higher of the possibilities in a scoreless first interval. Tyson Barrie buried a bomb on the powerplay within the second interval, then Jesse Puljujarvi and Alex Chiasson added the insurance coverage markers in an enormous 3-0 win over the Jets.

The victory pulls the Oilers inside three factors of the Jets for the second seed within the North Division and ensures the Oilers win the season sequence in opposition to the Jets. Edmonton is 5-2-0 in opposition to Winnipeg with two extra conferences to go. Edmonton additionally has two video games in hand on the Jets.

“It’s an enormous win,” Connor McDavid, who had a pair of helpers, mentioned after the victory. “Any time you’re coming down the stretch and also you’re enjoying groups forward of you, you wish to beat them and tighten the hole. Tonight was an enormous win for that.”

Not solely was it an enormous win for the standings, nevertheless it was a press release win when it comes to how the Oilers performed. Sure, they received two of three video games heading into their newest COVID induced break, however the Oilers hadn’t performed good hockey in what appeared like weeks.

On Saturday night time, outdoors of a stretch early within the third interval, the Oilers managed the sport. They had been the higher group in nearly each space. That hadn’t been the case in current weeks.

“I believed we did lots of good issues tonight,” mentioned Mike Smith, who made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season. “I believed we had been okay within the first, did some good issues and had some possibilities. After which we simply constructed the sport within the second and third, bought higher and higher, bought our legs beneath us and did lots of the issues we’d been speaking about the previous couple of days in observe. Credit score to the group, we’ve had a little bit of a layoff right here and that’s by no means straightforward to come back right into a recreation like that. I’m actually impressed with how we dealt with ourselves.”

The Oilers will now return dwelling to Edmonton for an enormous take a look at. They’ll play host to the Montreal Canadiens for a pair of video games on Monday and Wednesday night time, a group they’re simply 1-3-1 in opposition to this season. It’s an opportunity for the Oilers to ship a message to the Habs, who’ve largely dominated the season sequence so far.

“We will’t simply float our method into the playoffs,” McDavid added. “We’ve bought to place a pair wins collectively.”

Doing so in opposition to Montreal, and increasing the hole between the third and fourth seeds, is an effective place to start out.