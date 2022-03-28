Oilers receive timely wake-up calls

Last night was not a good one for the Edmonton Oilers and their fans. After suffering an exciting but troubling 9-5 drubbing Calgary Flames, this group of players knows exactly what has to happen. In other words, whatever the coaching staff wants them to do, they will buy and implement the system that Jay Woodcroft and company want them to execute.

In the days leading up to the latest installment of Battle of Alberta, we only heard how different the Oilers were from a team that had little trouble beating the Flames 3-1 about three weeks earlier. It was considered a type of “measuring stick” game and Edmonton also scored only nine goals on strength.

Instead of “messaging” his provincial rival,…