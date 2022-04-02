Oilers should focus on refining defensive approach ahead of playoffs

Edmonton – Composition.

The Edmonton Oilers can score like a Stanley Cup contender, there’s no doubt about it. But can you say they can defend like a contender for the cup?

Do they have the defensive backbone, 2-1 and 3-1 game winning structures come the spring? Do they have the courage to make an early lead?

After blowing up 4-1 and 5-3 periods before winning 6-5 in overtime on Friday — and dodging a crucial divisional matchup versus a 3-1 lead two nights ago in LA — can you say that? This Oilers team has what it takes to win the playoffs in hockey?

“We have to learn how to play properly with the lead,” admitted two-goal scorer Zach Hyman, who has a career-high 24 in his first season as an Oiler. “In the L.A. game we were up 3-1 and it went ot…