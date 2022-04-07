Oilers signer Noah Phillips brings strong work ethic to the system

The Edmonton Oilers continue to be busy as the college and university season ends for the year. Last week, he roped in goalkeeper Ryan Fanti for an entry-level deal and has now dipped his fingers into a local event. Now they have added a further addition to a strong group of prospects in Noah Phillips from the University of Alberta.
The Oilers signed Philippe to a one-year deal starting in 2022–23, which includes an amateur effort this season at the Bakersfield Condors.
The team added one more player…
Read Full News